Check Out LOT Polish Airline’s Newly Refurbished Business Class Lounge In Warsaw

LOT Polish Airlines has recently completed a renovation of the Polonez Business Lounge at Warsaw Chopin Airport, enhancing the travel experience for eligible passengers.

Refurbished LOT Polonez Business Lounge – Details:

The revamped lounge boasts a modern design that combines elegance and functionality, catering to the diverse needs of today’s travellers. With a spacious area of over 860 square meters, the lounge now features more than 60 additional seats, ensuring ample space for relaxation or work.

The interior showcases a sophisticated colour palette of deep navy blue, copper tones, and amber, mirroring the aesthetic of LOT’s new Boeing 787 cabins.

Basically, the lounge is now more spacious and looks a lot smarter than it used to.

Amenities

Amenities include:

A self-service bar

A conference room equipped with screens and power outlets

equipped with screens and power outlets A dedicated relaxation area known as the Polonez Gold Lounge (for Star Alliance Gold status holders and long-haul LOT Business Class passengers), offering privacy with comfortable lounge chairs

Moreover, passengers can indulge in skincare treatments at the newly introduced Relax Spot by Phenomé x LOT.

Access and Location

Located in the Schengen area of Warsaw Chopin Airport, the lounge operates daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. local time. Access is granted to:

Business Class passengers on flights operated by Star Alliance member airlines.

Business Class passengers transferring to domestic flights.

Passengers travelling on LOT Business Class charter flights who hold a Senator or SA Gold card.

Miles & More cardholders: HON Circle members travelling on a flight operated by a Star Alliance carrier; Senator/Star Alliance GOLD members travelling on a flight operated by a Star Alliance carrier; Frequent Traveller members travelling on a flight operated by LOT, Lufthansa (LH), Austrian Airlines (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN), SWISS (LX) or Croatia Airlines (OU).

According to the website, “Passengers flying LOT Business Class on charter flights, LOT Premium Economy Class on mid- and long-haul and charter flights, and LOT Economy Class passengers on short- and mid-haul flights can purchase entry to the Polonez business lounge at lot.com, through sales agents, the Contact Centre, or at Warsaw Chopin Airport.”

If that all sounds a bit chaotic, the full (even more detailed) access rules can be found here. Basically though, complimentary access eligibility is more or less what you would expect (Business Class passengers and elite status holders). In addition, if you’re flying with LOT itself, you can purchase access.

Bottom line

This is a significant upgrade and now looks like a rather pleasant place to spend a bit of time before flying.

Photos: (c) LOT Polish Airlines, Bartosz Golec