Take A Look At Cathay Pacific’s Newly Redesigned ‘The Bridge’ Lounge

Cathay Pacific has recently reopened ‘The Bridge’ Business Class Lounge at Hong Kong Airport, marking a significant milestone in its comprehensive lounge modernisation plan.

In addition to The Bridge, Cathay Pacific plans to refurbish several First and Business Class lounges, including both ‘The Wing’ Lounges, over the next two years. New flagship lounges are also set to open in Beijing and New York.

Features of The Bridge Lounge

Located conveniently near Departure Gate 35 in Terminal 1, the lounge aims to create a harmonious atmosphere through thoughtful design elements, including cherry wood, framed partitions, black granite, and travertine, complemented by carefully selected plants and original artwork from the airline’s acclaimed “Gallery in the Skies” concept.

The Bridge will soon be Cathay Pacific’s first lounge to implement a biometric check-in system, alongside a traditional check-in counter.

Culinary Offerings

Dining options include the popular noodle bar concept and a new dining option called The Nook. Here, guests can enjoy regional Chinese dishes and light snacks, such as freshly prepared bao, crispy spring onion pancakes, and a selection of dim sum from the on-site cart.

In the Food Hall, international classics such as beef bourguignon and Provençal vegetable gratin are available, along with fresh pastries, salads, and desserts.

First Class customers and Diamond Members can enjoy exclusive access to a private dining area within the Food Hall.

The lounge’s bar, offering panoramic views of the runway, is an ideal spot for hand-crafted cocktails, barista-made coffees, or a glass of champagne.