TODAY ONLY: Get $5 Back On Uber Eats Orders (+ $15 Sign Up Bonus)

Just a quick heads-up that TopCashback USA is currently running a nice little bonus on Uber Eats orders. New and existing Uber customers can all get a $5 bonus when making an order today (27th May 2025).

Terms

“New & Existing Customers are eligible for $5 cash back on your first Uber Eats transaction on 5/27/2025 for this date only. Limit of 1 transaction per member. No other transactions will be eligible or track. Linked accounts will be ineligible for cash back.”

Bottom line

If you were going to make an order anyway, this is effectively $5 back in exchange for a couple of clicks.

