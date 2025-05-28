The Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge In Frankfurt Has Been Renovated

Air Canada has operated its own lounge at Frankfurt Airport since 2013, providing an alternative to the often crowded Lufthansa lounges in Terminal 1. Recently, the Star Alliance member has given the Maple Leaf Lounge in Concourse B a facelift, resulting in a modernised retreat with contemporary comfort and fantastic views of the apron.

Subtle Redesign with Familiar Structures

The basic layout of the lounge remains largely unchanged – and that’s a positive aspect. The reception area continues to feature the iconic maple leaf logo and a model aircraft. Guests then enter the spacious buffet and seating area as before.

In the centre of the lounge, a previously red-orange sculpture has been removed to create additional seating. While a striking design element was lost, the space now feels more open and flexible.

The renovation is particularly evident in the new furniture, which boasts a significantly more modern design. Large communal tables are available in the buffet area, complete with integrated power outlets and USB ports.

Various seating areas, suitable for two or four people, are arranged along the windows. The new lounge chairs, similar to those found in the Maple Leaf Lounge at London Heathrow, provide comfortable seating and practical charging options for devices.

A highlight of the lounge is the view of the apron, where guests can watch planes from around the globe take off and land while enjoying a drink – a treat for aviation enthusiasts and those seeking relaxation alike.

In the rear of the lounge, semi-private relaxation areas with reclining seats are perfect for a short power nap or a quiet break before boarding.

The buffet has seen subtle adjustments. The beverage selection remains unchanged, featuring fully automatic coffee machines, soft drinks, and a solid choice of alcoholic beverages.

A new addition includes a large refrigerator stocked with freshly wrapped wraps, salads, and cold snacks, replacing the previous circular salad buffet.

Hot dishes, such as pasta, soups, and vegetarian options, are still available, but the sweet selection is somewhat reduced, offering simpler choices than before.

Location and Access to the Air Canada Lounge Frankfurt

The lounge is located in Terminal 1, Concourse B, Level 3, near Gate B42. This is the non-Schengen area of Terminal 1B, from where all Air Canada flights depart.

Access Eligibility

Business Class passengers of Air Canada and other Star Alliance members with same-day departures.

Star Alliance Gold status holders, regardless of travel class (one guest allowed if booked on the same flight).

Maple Leaf Club Worldwide membership holders.

If you’re not flying a non-Schengen flight from Frankfurt, it is theoretically possible to still visit the Air Canada Lounge. However, ensure you allow sufficient time for the return journey to the departure area, including mandatory passport and security checks.