Delta Air Lines’ New Cabin Names: What You Need to Know

Occasionally, airlines revise the names of their travel classes, while others maintain the same names for decades. Recently, Delta Air Lines has decided to update the names of some of its cabins.

Delta’s Cabin Name Changes

The adjustments made by Delta are not entirely surprising. Some previous names, like ‘Delta Comfort+’ and ‘Main Cabin’, lacked clarity. To provide a more consistent naming structure, Delta has implemented these changes to help travellers better understand the classes they are booking. Notably, the Economy cabin now features three different variants.

The latest list of cabin names is as follows: Delta Main, Delta Comfort, Delta First, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One. The table below outlines the old and new names (where applicable).

Old Name New Name Particulars Main Cabin Delta Main Available as Main Basic, Classic, and Extra. Delta Comfort+ Delta Comfort Economy with extra legroom First Class Delta First Business Class on domestic flights Delta Premium Select Unchanged Premium Economy Delta One Unchanged Business Class

These changes will take effect from May 15, for flights starting October 1, 2025, initially affecting routes departing from the US and Canada, with plans to roll out to additional markets later.

Delta Main

Delta’s Economy Class cabin now includes three variants: Main Basic, Main Classic, and Main Extra, each with distinct pricing.

Delta Main Basic : This is essentially Basic Economy, offering the most stripped-down fare. It includes no seat selection or baggage, last boarding priority with Zone 8, and does not earn miles or MQDs. Access to Delta Sky Clubs is also not included for this fare, although Flying Blue Elite Plus members may still access lounges on international flights.

: This is essentially Basic Economy, offering the most stripped-down fare. It includes no seat selection or baggage, last boarding priority with Zone 8, and does not earn miles or MQDs. Access to Delta Sky Clubs is also not included for this fare, although Flying Blue Elite Plus members may still access lounges on international flights. Delta Main Classic : This option allows you to earn miles (5 per $) and MQDs, offers higher boarding priority, and allows earlier seat selection compared to Main Basic.

: This option allows you to earn miles (5 per $) and MQDs, offers higher boarding priority, and allows earlier seat selection compared to Main Basic. Delta Main Extra: This variant allows for a higher earning rate of miles (7 per $), earlier boarding, and a flexible ticket, albeit at a higher price point.

Photo source: Delta Air Lines