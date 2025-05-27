Check Out The New United Polaris Studio

United Airlines has unveiled an evolution of its Polaris Business Class with the introduction of the United Polaris Studio.

The first United 787-9 aircraft featuring these new cabins is set to be delivered before the end of 2025, with international flights scheduled for 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and London. United plans to have approximately 30 of these upgraded aircraft in its fleet by 2027.

Inside the United Polaris Studio

Located in the front row of the Business Class cabin, the Polaris Studios offer enhanced amenities and design elements. Key features include:

Six of the eight seats with ottomans for shared dining.

for shared dining. A 27-inch 4K OLED touchscreen , the largest among US carriers.

, the largest among US carriers. Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging, and multiple USB-C and power ports.

Passengers can also expect luxurious amenities such as hooded pyjamas, noise-cancelling headphones, amenity kits with luxury skincare products, and plush bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Dining Enhancements

Polaris Studio guests will enjoy a new Ossetra caviar amuse bouche service and a special snack box featuring high-quality treats, along with Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Champagne. The famous Polaris ice cream cart will also see an upgrade, introducing limited-time Tillamook ice cream flavours.

New regional menus will rotate monthly, offering new breakfast options, salads, and a revamped drinks menu featuring an Aperol Spritz.

Upgrades Beyond Polaris Studio

United’s Premium Plus seats are also receiving upgrades, including:

Soft-touch materials and quartzite cocktail tables.

A 16-inch 4K OLED screen .

. Bluetooth connectivity and multiple charging options.

Passengers also benefit from Bluetooth connectivity to the entertainment system and three ways to charge their personal devices, including a wireless charging option offered for the first time in United Premium Plus.

The seats also feature a special water bottle and headphone holder, as well as a divider with an integrated reading light – also a first for United Premium Plus.

United Economy Plus and United Economy passengers can now enjoy 13-inch OLED screens with 4K resolution – the world’s largest screens in Economy Class

These cabins also feature Bluetooth connectivity at every seat and six power outlets per row.

Photos: (c) United Airlines