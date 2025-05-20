Emirates Sets Out To Make First Class Even Better…

Emirates, which claims to be the largest operator of First Class flights, is enhancing its most luxurious cabin experience. With recent innovations by competitors like Air France, Emirates is stepping up its game by upgrading both airport services and in-flight offerings.

Emirates First Class

Despite already offering a decidedly premium experience, the airline is committed to further improvements. The First Class check-in counters and lounges at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB) are set for a makeover, introducing personal check-in services and relaxing lounge areas. First Class passengers can also now access 43 lounges worldwide.

On Board Enhancements

In-flight, First Class passengers will enjoy a revamped wine list, featuring detailed information about wine pairings and the origins of rare selections. Unlimited caviar will be served in elegant Robert Welch bowls, alongside a new cheese platter presented on slate. Furthermore, Emirates First cabin crew will offer a white-glove service to emphasise the hospitality on board.

Photo source: Emirates