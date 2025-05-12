Turkish Airlines Expands Free Stopover Program in Istanbul

Turkish Airlines has long offered an attractive stopover program, allowing passengers to explore Istanbul at no additional cost. The airline is now enhancing this programme, making it even more appealing for some travellers.

Free Hotel Stays

The standard offer is as follows – eligible passengers with a layover of 20 hours or more can enjoy complimentary hotel stays in Istanbul:

Economy Class passengers can stay for 1 night at a 4-star hotel free of charge.

Business Class passengers can stay for 2 nights at a 5-star or boutique hotel free of charge.

The expanded offer only applies to flights from specific countries (including the USA), but allows the following:

Economy Class : 4-star hotels for up to 2 nights .

: 4-star hotels for up to . Business Class: 5-star hotels for up to 3 nights.

Passengers must request their free accommodation at least 72 hours before their flight.

Expanded Eligibility

This extended stopover offer is available for passengers travelling from:

Australia

Canada

Chile

China (Shanghai Pudong, Guangzhou Baiyun, Beijing)

Taiwan

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

USA

Additionally, Turkish Airlines plans to include 15 more countries in the future.

Bottom line

Istanbul is a fantastic city to spend some time in – and if the airline is covering the hotel bill, so much the better!

Photos: (c) Turkish Airlines