Register Now For Bonus IHG One Rewards Points This Summer

IHG has launched its summer promotion, Pick Your Points, allowing IHG One Rewards members to choose between two offers for earning bonus points. This promotion is valid for stays between 20 May 2025 and 31 August 2025.

Promotion Details

Members can register for one of the following options:

Earn 2,000 points every 2 nights Earn 8,000 points every 4 nights

Registration is required.

Important Notes

To qualify, a room night must be booked under a qualifying rate with a minimum spend of $30 (or local currency equivalent) per night.

(or local currency equivalent) per night. Only paid nights are eligible for the bonus; award nights or Cash + Points reservations do not qualify.

for the bonus; award nights or Cash + Points reservations do not qualify. Members can only register for one of the two offers and cannot switch between them once registered.

Bottom line

It’s obviously best to choose the 8,000 Points Offer if you plan to stay at least four paid nights during the promotion period – as that works out at 2,000 bonus points per night, rather than 1,000.

To be honest though, unless you’ve got a lot of very cheap stays lined up, this promotion is unlikely to influence you much.

For full details and to register, visit the IHG One Rewards website.