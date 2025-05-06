Marriott Bonvoy Elite Members Can Earn 40,000 Bonus Points On Your Next ‘Homes &Villas’ Stay

Marriott Bonvoy Homes & Villas is rolling out an exclusive offer for its elite members, providing an opportunity to earn 40,000 bonus points. This promotion is available for bookings made by May 11, 2025, for stays through January 4, 2026.

Key Details

Offer Period : Book by May 11, 2025.

: Book by May 11, 2025. Stay Dates : June 1, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

: June 1, 2025 – January 4, 2026. Minimum Spend : $1,500.

: $1,500. Eligibility : Open to Marriott Bonvoy members holding Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium, or Ambassador Elite status.

: Open to Marriott Bonvoy members holding Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium, or Ambassador Elite status. Note that if you pay (or even part pay) using Marriott Bonvoy points, you will not get the bonus.

How to Earn Points

Register and book through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy website.

Earn 40,000 bonus points for qualifying stays of two or more consecutive nights .

for qualifying stays of . Points are awarded in addition to base points and any elite bonus points.

Bottom line

To take advantage of this offer, ensure you register your Marriott Bonvoy account here, before booking.

If you do not have elite status with Marriott, there is a similar general access offer due to be launched on May 12.