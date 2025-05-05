ITA’s Departure from SkyTeam: Loyalty Benefits Explained for Flying Blue Members

It has been evident for some time that ITA, formerly Alitalia, will exit the SkyTeam alliance. Following its takeover, ITA now belongs to the Lufthansa Group and subsequently joined the Star Alliance. With this transition, it’s useful to understand the impact on Flying Blue elite members taking ITA flights.

Takeover by Lufthansa Group

Alitalia had been struggling financially for years, leading to the establishment of ITA. In a bid for a fresh start, the Italian government sought to divest a significant portion of its shares. Various bidders were interested, but ultimately, the Lufthansa Group emerged as the highest bidder. After completing all formalities, ITA officially joined the Lufthansa Group earlier this year.

Now, Lufthansa has access to two key hubs in Italy: Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Milan Linate (LIN).

ITA Moves from SkyTeam to Star Alliance

As of the end of April 2025, ITA officially departed from SkyTeam and joined the Star Alliance.

ITA’s exit from SkyTeam has affected various benefits, including the accumulation of Miles & XP through Flying Blue, the loyalty programme of KLM and Air France.

Generally, it is still possible to earn redeemable miles (but not status XP) when crediting ITA flights to Flying Blue – but the devil is in the detail, so you are best checking the latest information on the Flying Blue website here.

Which Flying Blue Benefits Still Apply to ITA?

Depending on your status with Flying Blue, several benefits remain available on ITA flights:

Benefit / Status Explorer Silver Gold Platinum Ultimate Baggage allowance No Yes, +1 Yes, +1 Yes, +1 Yes, +1 Priority Check-in No Yes Yes Yes Yes Priority baggage drop-off No Yes Yes Yes Yes Priority boarding No Yes Yes Yes Yes Lounge access No No Yes Yes Yes Fast track No No Yes Yes Yes

Bottom line

For Silver members and above, there are still valuable benefits, such as included hold luggage, which can save you ~£50 or more on return flights. Members with Gold status and above can also enjoy lounge access in Rome and Milan.

Source: ITA, Flying Blue, SkyTeam