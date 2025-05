Hilton Honors is offering 1,000 bonus points for every stay from June 1 to August 15, 2025. There’s no limit to the number of stays that qualify, but note that this new offer is less generous than previous promotions.

Registration Required

To participate, members must register at HiltonHonors.com/PointsPlus. New members can register for free via the same link. Remember, the bonus applies per stay, not per night.

