Emirates Crowned Best Airline Worldwide at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards

Emirates has once again won big at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, securing multiple accolades including ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ and ‘Best First Class’.

Best Airline in the World

Emirates firmly believes in its status as the best airline globally. The prominence of Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a hub significantly enhances this reputation. DXB was also recognised, winning the award for the best airport in the Middle East, while Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) retained its title as the best in the world.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, and Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, accepted four awards, including ‘Best Airline Worldwide’, ‘Best First Class’, ‘Best Premium Economy Class’, and ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’. This marks the twelfth consecutive year that Emirates has been named the best airline.

Fleet Renewal

According to Emirates, the modern passenger is increasingly looking for a ‘Premium’ travel experience.

Accordingly, the airline is investing heavily in a serious retrofit program in which 219 aircraft will receive a complete ‘nose-to-tail’ upgrade. This concerns the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates says it has already delivered 51 aircraft.

In addition, the company is also receiving many new Airbus A350 aircraft, also equipped with the latest cabins. By the end of this year, Emirates will serve more than 70 cities worldwide with renovated aircraft.

For a complete list of the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2025 winners, click here.

Photo source: Emirates