United Airlines Unveils Redesigned Polaris Lounge in Chicago

United Airlines has officially opened its redesigned Polaris Lounge in Chicago. The lounge has been completely reimagined and expanded, now boasting a 50% larger space of 2,300 square meters with a total of 350 seats.

Key Features

Expanded Facilities : The lounge features an expanded restaurant, a second bar, six additional restrooms, and private areas for working or relaxing.

: The lounge features an expanded restaurant, a second bar, six additional restrooms, and private areas for working or relaxing. Design Inspiration : The design draws from Chicago’s unique architecture and geography, showcasing curated artworks by nine local artists, including photographs and collages.

: The design draws from Chicago’s unique architecture and geography, showcasing curated artworks by nine local artists, including photographs and collages. Exclusive Collaborations: United has partnered with Chicago-based retailer Crate & Barrel for the first time, incorporating pieces such as classic Marin tableware and utensils from the Tuscan Marble collection.

Dining and Bar Experience

The lounge now features two full-service bars, the only US carrier to do so in a business class lounge. The new bar, inspired by speakeasy traditions, offers a selection of premium wines, champagnes like Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut, and cocktails inspired by the city itself.

The restaurant area has nearly tripled in size, accommodating 50 guests for private dining. A la carte offerings include:

Crostini with prosciutto and Parmesan

Shrimp and scallops

Risotto with spring vegetables

Aperol Spritz cake

Additionally, there are special menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner featuring hot dishes and an appetizer station.

Future Plans

Since 2022, United has opened or renovated nine United Club locations. Looking ahead, the Polaris Lounge in Newark will receive a new restaurant, and the United Club at the B West Terminal in Denver will undergo renovation and expansion. United also plans to open a new United Club in Hong Kong and the largest United Club in Houston by 2026.