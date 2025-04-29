Marriott Set To Grow With The Acquisition Of CitizenM Hotels

Marriott International has announced its intention to acquire the hotel brand citizenM for approximately €322 million. This acquisition will enhance Marriott’s lifestyle offerings, adding 36 hotels and over 8,500 rooms to its portfolio.

About citizenM

Founded in 2008, citizenM has gained popularity for its innovative approach to hotel design, featuring compact yet stylish rooms and vibrant common areas. The brand appeals to travellers seeking modern accommodations in prime city locations, including New York, London, Los Angeles and Paris.

Integration into Marriott Bonvoy

Once the acquisition is finalised, citizenM will operate under Marriott’s ‘Select Service and Lifestyle’ segment, alongside brands like AC Hotels and Moxy. This means that Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn and redeem points at citizenM hotels.

Specific details on how points and elite nights will be collected remain unclear, but there are hopes that citizenM will not replicate the limitations seen with other brands like Four Points Flex.

Photos: (c) Marriott International / citizenM