Etihad Airways Unveils Cabins on Its New Airbus A321LR

Etihad Airways is aiming to set new standards in comfort on short and medium-haul routes with the cabins of its new Airbus A321LR.

“The A321LR marks a turning point for Etihad as we move towards achieving our Journey 2030 vision: doubling our fleet size, tripling our passenger numbers, and opening additional destinations, with 16 new destinations in 2025 alone,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

Etihad’s first A321LR will enter service on August 1, 2025, with ten aircraft joining the fleet this year. The aircraft will fly from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi to destinations such as Algiers, Athens, Bangkok, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Medan, Milan, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Riyadh, Tunis, and Zurich.

Travel Classes on Board the Airbus A321LR

Etihad is introducing a completely new First Class Suite on board the new aircraft. This private seat with sliding doors offers a service that matches long-haul First Class standards. With only two exclusive First Suites on board, guests can enjoy a first-class experience normally reserved for long-haul wide-body aircraft.

Business Class features 14 seats arranged in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, all of which can be fully reclined. Like First Class, the seats include a large screen, wireless charging, and more.

In Economy Class, Etihad’s A321LR offers 144 seats with up to 12.7 cm of recline, improved ergonomics, and generous space. At 46.7 cm wide, these are among the widest economy seats in the industry, bringing wide-body comfort to narrow-body aircraft. Each guest enjoys a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, USB charging, and access to Etihad’s next-generation entertainment system.

The aircraft are equipped with Viasat’s advanced system, offering fast Wi-Fi from gate to gate.

Additional Changes to First-Class

In addition to the new product on the Airbus A321LR, Etihad is planning general innovations to its First Class offering.

” First isn’t just a seat—it’s an experience that begins the moment you choose to fly with us,” adds Neves. ” We’re bringing First to more destinations and elevating it at every touchpoint, combining the elegance of champagne and caviar with the comfort of modern luxury.”

Photos: (c) Etihad Airways