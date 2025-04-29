Delta SkyMiles & Uber Partnership: Earn Miles on Rides and Orders

Starting this week, you can link your SkyMiles and Uber accounts to earn miles on eligible rides and orders.

Key Details

Linking Accounts : Visit delta.com/uber to link your accounts. Members who joined the Uber waitlist can start linking today, April 22, 2025, while all other customers can begin on April 24, 2025.

: Visit delta.com/uber to link your accounts. Members who joined the Uber waitlist can start linking today, April 22, 2025, while all other customers can begin on April 24, 2025. Miles Earning Structure : 3 miles per eligible dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips. 2 miles per eligible dollar spent on premium rides (Uber Comfort and Uber Black). 1 mile per eligible dollar spent on UberX rides to/from airports. 1 mile per eligible dollar spent on restaurant and grocery orders over $40 via Uber Eats.

: Bonus for Cardholders: If you use a Delta SkyMiles American Express Card for qualifying Uber purchases, you’ll earn an extra mile per dollar.

How to Link Your Accounts

Open the Uber or Uber Eats app (make sure it’s up to date). Tap ‘Account’ and scroll to ‘Partner Rewards’. Select ‘Delta SkyMiles’ and follow the instructions to link your accounts. Log in to your Delta SkyMiles account to complete the process.

Bottom line

Partnerships like this are always good to see. The earning rates might not be spectacular, but if you are a regular Uber user, it could add up over time.

Images: Delta