Iberia Returns To Washington D.C. – Daily Flights From September

Iberia has officially resumed its flights to Washington, D.C. – the airline now operates 6 weekly flights on this route, transitioning to daily service during peak months starting in September.

Flight Details

Flight No. Route Departure Arrival Frequency IB 361 MAD-IAD 11:50 15:00 6 times a week, daily from Sept IB 362 IAD-MAD 16:35 06:25+1 6 times a week, daily from Sept

Iberia will utilise its new Airbus A321XLR, a game-changer in long-haul travel, offering fuel savings of over 40% compared to wider aircraft. The A321XLR features the latest Airspace cabin design, providing a comfortable experience with 182 seats across Business and Economy classes.

Future Expansion

In the 2025 summer season, Iberia plans to increase its offerings to the US, operating 140 weekly flights—a 14% increase from the previous year—providing a total of 1.1 million seats. The airline is also set to introduce new destinations, including Recife and Fortaleza in Brazil, starting in the 2025/26 winter season

Bottom line

It’s always good to see more Iberia flights across the Atlantic, because it means more potential good-value Avios redemption options. Iberia Business Class (particularly off-peak to/from the East Coast) remains one of the best ways to travel comfortably and affordably using Avios.