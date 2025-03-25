Iberia Expands Long-Haul Network With New Orlando Route (And More)

Iberia is set to enhance its long-haul offerings by launching a new year-round route between Madrid and Orlando, Florida, starting 26 October 2025. This addition will operate four weekly flights, utilising A330 aircraft with a capacity for 254 passengers.

Launch Date : 26 October 2025

: 26 October 2025 Frequency : Four weekly flights

: Four weekly flights Aircraft: A330, with a capacity of 254 passengers

Details of the Orlando Route:

Orlando is, of course, renowned as a premier tourist destination, serving as the gateway to Central Florida’s world-famous theme parks and attractions. A partnership with Disney Destinations is anticipated to boost travel during the festive season, making it an attractive option for holiday travellers.

The new route also provides another way for Americans to head over to Europe. Madrid itself is still a massively underrated city compared to say Barcelona/Paris/London, and Iberia Business Class is a pretty comfortable way to fly Transatlantic.

New Brazilian Destinations For Iberia Too

In addition to the Orlando route, Iberia will also introduce flights from Madrid to Recife and Fortaleza in Brazil. Flights to Recife begin on 13 December 2025, while Fortaleza will see its inaugural flight on 19 January 2026.