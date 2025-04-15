Air Serbia Economy Class Review: Amsterdam to Belgrade, Airbus A320

Recently, I had the opportunity to fly with Air Serbia on an Airbus A320 in economy class from Amsterdam to Belgrade, followed by a connection to Podgorica. Having never flown with this airline before, I was eager to see what it was like. Here’s my detailed review of the economy flight.

Air Serbia Check-in and Boarding

The check-in process was initially a bit slow. The Air Serbia website was not very clear on where to check in, which caused some confusion. However, once I figured it out, the rest of the process was smooth. After enjoying breakfast in the Privium lounge and grabbing an AmEx lounge box at Grab&Go, it was time to board. My flight departed from gate E4, which was about a five-minute walk from the lounge.

At the gate, it was quite busy, but boarding proceeded smoothly after a short wait.

Seat on the Airbus A320

My flight was operated by an Airbus A320, which accommodates a total of 170 passengers. Eight seats are reserved for business class, which consists of economy seats with the middle seat blocked.

The economy section was quite full, and the crew assisted passengers with luggage placement in the overhead compartments.

The seat was fine, but unlike the seats on the next flight, they could not be moved back by pressing a button on the side rest.

After a brief delay of about 10 minutes, we finally took off from Schiphol.

Air Serbia Onboard Service

About 20 minutes after take-off, the crew distributed sandwiches and bottles of water. Now I have to say that the sandwich was not of the highest quality, but it was edible and complimentary

For those wanting more, a menu is available for ordering additional food and drinks. I opted not to order anything, as I had my AmEx lounge box with me.

After approximately 2.5 hours of flying, we began our descent into Belgrade, arriving with a slight delay.

Temporary Business Lounge Belgrade

As a Priority Pass member through my American Express Platinum card, I had access to the temporary Business Lounge while waiting for my connecting flight. Belgrade Airport is undergoing extensive renovations, which has temporarily relocated the lounge to the A-gates.

Despite the temporary setup, it provided a quiet space to relax.

The food and drink options were basic, reflecting the temporary nature of the lounge.

Belgrade Airport processed over 8.3 million passengers last year, and the renovations aim to accommodate even more in the future.

In conclusion, my experience with Air Serbia was largely positive, despite some minor hiccups. The service was satisfactory, and the overall journey was smooth.

Image material: InsideFlyer – Goffe de Boer