Get 25% Off Croatia Airlines Flights With This Discount Code

Croatia Airlines is offering a 25% discount on international flights when you use the discount code FLY25. This promotion is valid only for flights operated by Croatia Airlines and is available until Friday, 11 April 2025.

Promotion Details:

Discount Code: FLY25

FLY25 Booking Deadline: Until 11 April 2025

Until 11 April 2025 Travel Period: 5 May to 7 December 2025

5 May to 7 December 2025 Applicable Flights: Only on flights operated by Croatia Airlines (ticket fare only; taxes and surcharges not included).

For more information on this offer, visit the Croatia Airlines website or check the full terms here.

About Croatia Airlines

As Croatia’s national airline, Croatia Airlines connects Zagreb (ZAG) with various European destinations, including:

London

Brussels

Prague

Madrid

Zurich

Athens

Amsterdam

In partnership with Star Alliance members like Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, you can also access intercontinental flights (but without the discount).

Curious About Croatia Airlines?

Check out the detailed review conducted by our good friends over at InsideFlyer Netherlands of their flight from Rome to Split featuring the Bombardier Dash 8-400.

Photo source: Croatia Airlines / Review photo source: InsideFlyer