British Airways Unveils Exciting New Routes for Summer 2025

British Airways has announced two new routes for its summer 2025 schedule, including the long-awaited return of flights to Kuala Lumpur and the introduction of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Daily Flights to Kuala Lumpur

From London Heathrow, British Airways will operate daily flights to Kuala Lumpur using its Boeing 787-900 fleet. Passengers can choose from four travel classes:

World Traveller (Economy)

(Economy) World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy)

(Premium Economy) Club World (Business Class)

(Business Class) First (First Class)

Additionally, the airline has expanded its codeshare partnership with Malaysia Airlines, providing seamless connections to over 17 destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Flight Details

Flight Number Route Departure Arrival Frequency BA33 LHR-KUL 21:10 17:20+1 Daily BA34 KUL-LHR 22:50 05:35+1 Daily

Further Innovations in the Route Network

British Airways is also reinstating flights to Tbilisi, Georgia, after a hiatus since 2013. Known for its rich history and vibrant culture, Georgia is a unique destination for travellers.

In addition, from 30 March 2025, the airline will increase flights between London Heathrow and Tokyo Haneda to two daily, enhancing connectivity between the UK and Japan.

Moreover, three new Italian routes will be added in May 2025:

Rimini from London Heathrow on May 15

from London Heathrow on May 15 Salerno from London Gatwick on May 22

from London Gatwick on May 22 Olbia from London City on May 25

The airline is also boosting its services to Riyadh, offering nearly double the flights compared to last year, with over 80,000 additional seats.

Images: (c) British Airways – Cover image (c) Nick Morrish / British Airways