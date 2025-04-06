Thai Airways Releases New Summer Schedule: Full Details

After a period of financial uncertainty, Thai Airways has made significant progress and is now looking ahead to their full summer programme for 2025. The airline is back on track, making major investments in both aircraft and service improvements.

Their summer programme is particularly strong in the Nordics, with daily flights from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm. Additionally, cities like London, Istanbul, Zurich, Milan, Brussels, and Paris also enjoy daily connections.

In Germany, there will be two daily flights from Munich and Frankfurt. In Asia, Thai Airways covers 40 destinations, including 28 weekly flights to Hong Kong.

Domestically, the airline operates eight routes, with excellent connections to destinations like Phuket, boasting 63 weekly departures.

New Business Class on the Way

Thai Airways has announced a new Business Class featuring “private doors.” This upgrade will be installed on their 44 long-haul aircraft from Boeing, including 30 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners set to be delivered from 2027.

This change also marks the end of a dedicated First Class cabin, with the first row of the new Business Class offering a little more space in a “Business Class Plus” configuration.

Thompson’s Vantage Nova business class seats are rumoured to be part of this new offering, with Thai Airways expected to be a launch customer.

Photo: Thai International Airways B777-3AL(ER) (HS-TKQ) at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport (CPH) ( BongoPlanes )