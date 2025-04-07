Delta Unveils New Sky Club at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

Delta Air Lines has announced the opening of its eighth(!) Delta Sky Club at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). This latest addition, located in Concourse D, seats over 500 guests – making it the largest Delta Sky Club in Atlanta.

(Delta/Chiris Rank/Rank Studios)

Key Features of the New Sky Club

Size and Capacity : Spanning over 24,000 square feet, the Concourse D Sky Club can accommodate 506 guests, surpassing all other Delta Sky Clubs in the area.

: Spanning over 24,000 square feet, the Concourse D Sky Club can accommodate 506 guests, surpassing all other Delta Sky Clubs in the area. Amenities : The club offers panoramic views of the airfield, a theatre-style media wall, a 16-seat bar, sound-proof telephone booths, a large food buffet, and two beverage stations, catering to the diverse needs of travellers.

: The club offers panoramic views of the airfield, a theatre-style media wall, a 16-seat bar, sound-proof telephone booths, a large food buffet, and two beverage stations, catering to the diverse needs of travellers. Design Inspiration: Aiming to reflect Atlanta’s Southern hospitality and urban sophistication, the design incorporates elements like a brick entryway, shutter screens, and coffered ceilings. Artwork from local artists adds a gallery-like experience, featuring pieces inspired by Southern emblems.

Future Plans for Delta Sky Clubs

Delta is not stopping at the new Concourse D location. The airline has plans for further expansions, including:

A Delta One Lounge and a new Sky Club in Seattle later this year.

A second Sky Club in Salt Lake City and an expansion of the Philadelphia Sky Club in late 2025.

Enhancements to the Sky Clubs on Concourses A and C in Atlanta.

Bottom line

For those travelling through Atlanta, the new Delta Sky Club looks great. Lounges always seem crazy busy in Atlanta, so the (significant) additional capacity can only be a good thing.