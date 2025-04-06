Exploring Tirana International Airport – A Guide to the Scanderbeg VIP Lounge

Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza (TIA) is Albania’s main airport, located about 17 km northwest of Tirana’s city centre.

For transport to the city, the LUNA Travel shuttle bus runs hourly and costs around £5 per person. A taxi ride to the centre costs approximately £20-25 and takes about 20-25 minutes.

Tirana International Airport boasts modern facilities, including shops, cafes, restaurants, and duty-free shops. Free Wi-Fi and ATMs are also available.For those with access, the Scanderbeg VIP Lounge offers a quiet retreat.

Accessing the Scanderbeg VIP Lounge

Access to the lounge can be obtained through several methods:

Admission Fee : €30 per person for 3 hours

: €30 per person for 3 hours Business Class : with ITA, LOT, British Airways, Croatia Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, or Air Albania

: with ITA, LOT, British Airways, Croatia Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, or Air Albania Elite Status : with various airlines

: with various airlines Priority Pass

Diners Club

Lounge Key

Dragon Pass

Reception at the Scanderbeg VIP Lounge

Upon arrival at Tirana Airport, we noticed ongoing renovations.

After checking in our luggage, we navigated through passport control to find the lounge. When you go down the stairs, you will find signs with the lounge indicated. Head to the ground floor, then go all the way to the back in a corner opposite gate 3. From there you take the elevator to the lounge.

We were travelling on Valentine’s Day – the lounge celebrated by inviting visitors to leave messages on a heart-shaped board, and offered a box of chocolate hearts as a thank you.

We were warmly welcomed, and after showing our Priority Pass from the American Express Platinum card, we entered the lounge.

Review of the Scanderbeg VIP Lounge

The lounge features an open design, though it lacks windows and natural light. It was also quite warm during our visit.

Just behind the registration desk you will find a wall with computers and large office chairs. After that there is a smaller seating area.

When you walk further you will find all sorts of separate seating areas. Here you can choose from separate armchairs with a table or various benches. There are also travellers who use the benches to stretch out and rest.

It is also useful that there are power outlets in various places.

For such a small lounge at a not very big airport, it is a very decent lounge. Many smaller European lounges could learn from it. The lounge is comfortable, quite stylish, and the buffet looks good.

Facilities

Free Wi-Fi is available and easy to connect to. The toilets were very clean, though there are no showers.

Flight information is displayed on a screen at the entrance, but there are no announcements within the lounge.

Food and Drink

The highlight of the lounge is undoubtedly the buffet, offering a wide selection of hot and cold dishes.

During our morning visit, we found a variety of options, including pizza, burek, salads, and desserts, all fresh and frequently replenished.

Drinks are plentiful, with refrigerators stocked with soft drinks and water, as well as a solid selection of spirits, wine, and beer.

Coffee and tea machines are available, though one was out of order during our visit.

Bottom line

The Scanderbeg VIP Lounge is a comfortable and modern place to spend some time while waiting for your flight. The food and drink offerings are a serious plus too.

Photos review Scanderbeg VIP Lounge Tirana International Airport: InsideFlyer – Marco