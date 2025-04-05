Air France Discount Passes: Now with 30% Off + Points/Status Bonuses

Take advantage of Air France’s Passes, available at a 30% discount until April 10, 2025. Each pass also currently includes 20 Flying Blue XP and up to 5,000 Flying Blue miles.

Types of Passes Available

Combined Pass: Valid for flights from France to domestic destinations, Europe, Guyana, Réunion, and North Africa.

Price : €299 (promo code ABTTP) €229 for BlueBiz members (promo code ABTTE)

: French Overseas Territories Pass (flights between Metropolitan France and Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Saint-Martin, as well as within the Caribbean): Price : €194 (promo code CAPPS) €159 for BlueBiz members (promo code CAEPS)

:

Promotional Period: March 27 to April 10, 2025.

The exact terms and conditions vary per pass, but both passes offer SkyPriority benefits. Both passes also allow you to flexibly change your tickets, take free checked baggage and benefit from discounts on flights departing from France.

Welcome Gift

When you purchase a pass, you receive:

2,500 Flying Blue miles and 20 XP .

and . For extensions: 5,000 Flying Blue miles and 20 XP .

and . Additional 2 bonus XP for each domestic Air France flight in France.

How to Purchase

Visit Air France’s website for full terms and conditions and to make your purchase.