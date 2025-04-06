Important Update: Cathay Pacific’s New Rules for Power Banks on Flights

Cathay Pacific has announced new regulations regarding the use and storage of lithium battery power banks on its flights, effective from tomorrow (Monday, 7 April 2025).

Storage Requirements : Passengers are prohibited from storing power banks in overhead compartments. Instead, they must keep them in their carry-on baggage under the seat in front of them.

Usage Restrictions : Charging power banks via in-seat power sources is not allowed. Passengers cannot use power banks to charge or power personal electronic devices during the flight.

: Checked Baggage: Power banks are strictly prohibited from being placed in checked baggage or overhead compartments.

This new policy from Cathay is part of a broader trend in the industry – for example, Singapore Airlines now has a similar policy. Obviously safety is paramount, but airlines need to ensure that in-seat power ports are functional and reliable, especially on long haul flights.