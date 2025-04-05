Full Review: Munich Marriott Hotel City West – Premium Suite, M Club, Restaurants

Opened in autumn 2023, the Munich Marriott Hotel City West is the latest addition to the German Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Located in Munich’s vibrant Westend district, this hotel boasts 398 rooms and suites, just a short tram ride from Munich Central Station and within walking distance of the famous Theresienwiese.

The hotel’s interior design reflects the district’s industrial heritage, featuring warmly toned metals and brick, creating a spacious and welcoming atmosphere.

Premium Suite Experience

As a Marriott Bonvoy Titanium member, I enjoyed an upgrade to a Premium Suite on the seventh floor, where the exclusive M Club Lounge is also located. The suite, decorated in light colours, offers a pleasant environment with a spacious living area separated from the sleeping area by a room divider. Notably, it features two full bathrooms with showers.

Design elements are inspired by local traditions, such as lion heads on the walls, believed to bring good luck.

M Club Lounge

The M Club Lounge, located on the seventh floor, is accessible to guests who book an Executive Room or hold Platinum, Titanium, or Ambassador status. Spanning over 220 square metres, this lounge features a terrace with stunning views – all the way to the Alps on clear days.

Open 24/7, the lounge offers a continental breakfast as well as coffee and soft drinks throughout the day. In the afternoon, guests can enjoy sweet treats, with Happy Hour starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring a selection of high-quality cold and hot snacks, wine, and beer.

Restaurants at the Munich Marriott

Guests can indulge in Italian and international cuisine at the hotel’s four dining establishments. The Assoluto Ristorante & Vineria serves authentic Italian dishes, making it a perfect choice for dinner.

For an aperitif, I enjoyed a classic sparkling wine paired with beef carpaccio,

We then shared a pasta cacio e pepe. The pasta is prepared directly in the Parmesan cheese wheel at your table—a real eye-catcher.

My secondi platti of choice was a beef filet with side dishes including asparagus, mashed potatoes, and broccoli. And because a dinner at Assoluto isn’t complete without dessert, we let ourselves be persuaded to try a tiramisu.

Those looking for a light refreshment will find what they’re looking for at the Italian Assoluto Caffe, where you can enjoy a morning coffee or a quick lunch, also available to take away. Tip: There’s also a happy hour starting in the early evening.

The westhub bar & lounge is the perfect place to meet others and socialize day and night while enjoying delicious local cuisine and warm Bavarian hospitality.

(c) Marriott International