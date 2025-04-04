SkyTeam’s New Lounge Access Policies Are Now In Force – Here’s What You Need To Know…

SkyTeam has implemented new lounge access regulations effective from April 1, 2025. Members should be aware of these changes to avoid any inconvenience during their travels.

New 3-Hour Rule in Effect

Passengers flying with SkyTeam airlines (like KLM and Air France) will only be permitted to access lounges three hours prior to their flight departure. This decision aims to manage overcrowding in lounges.

However, there is an important exception: if you are connecting and both your incoming and outgoing flights are with a SkyTeam airline, you may enjoy the lounge for a longer period.

Guest Access Restrictions

Previously, members could bring one guest into the lounge without restrictions. As of April 1, 2025, this policy has changed. Guests must now be on the same flight as the member to gain entry.

Bottom line

For most passengers, these new rules hopefully won’t make much difference, but it’s good to be aware of them just in case.