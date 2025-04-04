What Do You Think About The New Waldorf Astoria Osaka?

Hilton has announced the opening of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka, marking the luxury brand’s debut in Japan. The 252-room hotel aims to combine the heritage of New York with the vibrant energy of Osaka, serving as a “city retreat with breathtaking skyline views”.

The timing of this opening is perfect, coinciding with the highly anticipated Expo 2025 in Osaka. Nestled in the trendy Umekita District, guests will enjoy easy access to designer boutiques in Shinsaibashi, the culinary vibrancy of Dotonbori, and Osaka’s historic attractions.

Thanks to the nearby JR station, travel to Kyoto, Nara, or Kobe via high-speed trains is simple. Even the more remote retreats and cultural sites around Osaka are easily accessible.

Rooms & Design

Designed by the internationally acclaimed architect André Fu, a blend of Eastern and Western motifs brings Osaka to life through Art Deco aesthetics, building on the legacy of the original Waldorf Astoria New York.

With 252 spacious rooms and suites, the hotel claims to set “a new standard for design and comfort in the city”. Highlights include two 146-square-metre Penthouse Suites and the 193-square-metre Presidential Suite, offering stunning 360-degree views from Osaka Bay to the Hyogo Mountains.

Dining at the Waldorf Astoria Osaka

Four restaurant concepts led by renowned chefs and mixologists offer guests a diverse range of culinary experiences.

The Peacock Alley Lounge reflects the grandeur of the New York flagship while embracing a distinctive Japanese sensibility.

It is a sophisticated retreat for fresh pastries, light lunches, and exceptional afternoon tea. In the evening, it transforms into a stylish meeting place for cocktails and fine wines.

Canes & Tales, the cocktail bar, honours the Waldorf Astoria’s rich cocktail heritage, offering a curated selection from the Waldorf Astoria Bar Book.

Jolie Brasserie celebrates modern French cuisine with classic dishes prepared using traditional Japanese techniques.

At Tsukimi (meaning “moon gazing” in Japanese), guests can experience masterpieces at the signature sushi and teppanyaki counters or opt for a private dining experience.

Wellness & More

The hotel’s spa and wellness offerings are inspired by Japanese healing traditions and include personalised treatments, a tranquil indoor pool, and rejuvenating thermal treatments.

Bottom line

The hotel looks fantastic and the rates are, predictably, high. On the cheapest dates we looked at, count yourself lucky if you can find anything significantly under about $650 per night. $900+ isn’t uncommon.

As regards using Hilton Honors Points, standard redemptions are widely available for 100,000 points per night. That could actually work out quite good value (at least compared to the cash rates!), particularly if you can take advantage of Hilton’s fifth night free.