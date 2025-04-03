United Airlines Expands Pacific Network: New Routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Adelaide, and Manila

United Airlines has announced new routes, reinforcing its position as the U.S. airline with the most extensive international network. Here’s what you need to know about their latest offerings:
New Destinations
Bangkok, Thailand
- Launch Date: October 26, 2025
- Service: Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco)
- Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Launch Date: October 26, 2025
- Service: Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco)
- Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Adelaide, Australia
- Launch Date: December 11, 2025
- Service: Three-times weekly nonstop flights from San Francisco
- Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Manila, Philippines
- Launch Date: October 25, 2025
- Service: Second daily flight from San Francisco
- Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER
Increased Connectivity
With these additions, United will now serve 32 destinations across the Pacific, significantly enhancing travel options for customers. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for travel to these popular destinations.
Ticket Availability
- Adelaide and Manila Flights: Tickets are available now on United.com and the United app.
- Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City Flights: Tickets will be available for sale at a later date.
Bottom line
United Airlines continues to lead the way in connecting North American travellers to sought-after destinations across the Pacific. With a commitment to expanding its network, the airline is poised to offer unparalleled access to vibrant cities and unique travel experiences.