United Airlines Expands Pacific Network: New Routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Adelaide, and Manila

United Airlines has announced new routes, reinforcing its position as the U.S. airline with the most extensive international network. Here’s what you need to know about their latest offerings:

New Destinations

Bangkok, Thailand

Launch Date : October 26, 2025

: October 26, 2025 Service : Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco)

: Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco) Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Launch Date : October 26, 2025

: October 26, 2025 Service : Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco)

: Daily flights from Hong Kong (one-stop connections from Los Angeles and San Francisco) Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Adelaide, Australia

Launch Date : December 11, 2025

: December 11, 2025 Service : Three-times weekly nonstop flights from San Francisco

: Three-times weekly nonstop flights from San Francisco Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Manila, Philippines

Launch Date : October 25, 2025

: October 25, 2025 Service : Second daily flight from San Francisco

: Second daily flight from San Francisco Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER

Increased Connectivity

With these additions, United will now serve 32 destinations across the Pacific, significantly enhancing travel options for customers. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for travel to these popular destinations.

Ticket Availability

Adelaide and Manila Flights : Tickets are available now on United.com and the United app.

: Tickets are available now on United.com and the United app. Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City Flights: Tickets will be available for sale at a later date.

Bottom line

United Airlines continues to lead the way in connecting North American travellers to sought-after destinations across the Pacific. With a commitment to expanding its network, the airline is poised to offer unparalleled access to vibrant cities and unique travel experiences.