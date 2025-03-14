Setting Sail: InsideFlyer Joins Norwegian Aqua on Its Maiden Voyage

Norwegian Aqua is the first ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ‘Prima Plus’ class and offers larger outdoor areas than the previous ‘Prima’ class ships. InsideFlyer will be on board next week on its maiden voyage.

A Historic Delivery

Norwegian Aqua has just been officially handed over to Norwegian Cruise Line, marking the addition of the 20th ship to their fleet. The handover took place at the prestigious Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Innovative Features and Attractions

Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than its predecessors, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, boasting an impressive length of 322 meters, gross tonnage of 156,300 and a capacity of 3,571 guests.

It features the world’s first Aqua Slidecoaster, a fusion of roller coaster and water slide, along with a new interactive game zone and high-tech Glow Court sports complex.

Food enthusiasts will enjoy a variety of dining options, including the debut of Sukhothai, a Thai specialty restaurant, alongside returning favourites like Cagney’s Steakhouse.

Entertainment and Itinerary

The entertainment lineup includes a tribute show to Prince, titled Revolution: A Celebration of Prince, as well as the acclaimed theatrical performance Elements. Norwegian Aqua will kick off its European sailings on March 20, 2025, starting in Lisbon and heading to Southampton.

Following this, it will embark on a transatlantic voyage from Southampton to Miami, with the official christening taking place in Miami on April 13, 2025.

Future Sailings

In its inaugural year, Norwegian Aqua will offer itineraries from Miami, Port Canaveral, and New York, including short Bahamas trips and seven-day Caribbean cruises, featuring stops at stunning destinations like Puerto Plata and St. Thomas.

Stay tuned for our updates as we experience the launch of the Norwegian Aqua!