OZEN Reserve Bolifushi: The Ultimate All-Inclusive Maldives Experience

On a recent trip to the Maldives, InsideFlyer’s Steffen had the chance to check out the 5* OZEN Reserve Bolifushi. This is his review:

Just twenty minutes by speedboat from Malé airport you arrive at OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, an island resort that completely reinterprets the concept of an all-inclusive holiday in the Maldives.

With a length of approximately 750 meters, the island is small enough to convey a sense of intimacy, yet large enough to offer diversity. From the moment you dock, it’s clear that luxury and relaxation go hand in hand here.

Guests are greeted with a glass of champagne before the butler escorts them on their first steps onto the island and leads them to their villa. From this moment on, an atmosphere dominated by personalised service and attention to detail prevails.

Villas with a certain extra

A total of 90 villas and residences are spread across the island, either directly on the beach or in the overwater category above the lagoon. They all feature a private pool, spacious living areas, and elegant design elements that reflect the character of the Maldives in a modern way.

A highlight are the Ocean Pool Villas with slides. They allow guests to glide directly from the sun deck into the turquoise water.

(c) THE OZEN COLLECTION

This playful touch demonstrates that luxury here is not just about elegance, but also about fun.

The RESERVE Plan – Luxury All-Inclusive Reimagined

The heart of a stay at OZEN Reserve Bolifushi is the RESERVE Plan, an all-inclusive concept that redefines the term.

All meals and drinks are, of course, included, but the offerings go far beyond that. Each guest is assigned a personal butler, available 24/7.

This service is complemented by a wine shop with 101 carefully selected wines. The selection includes international classics as well as exciting discoveries from small, family-run wineries. Bolifushi’s sommeliers travel the world every year to discover new wines. Currently, these include limited-edition wines from Tenerife, which surprise with delicate honey and ginger notes.

In addition, five champagne brands are offered under the RESERVE plan -from well-known names like Moët & Chandon to boutique producers like Guy Charbaut. Even those who don’t consider themselves wine connoisseurs can confidently place themselves in the hands of the sommeliers.

Whether at dinner, during a wine tasting in the wine shop, or as an aperitif on the terrace, the recommendations are always fitting and enhance your stay. The resort was awarded the title of “World’s Best Wine List” in 2024.

Culinary diversity at OZEN Reserve Bolifushi

The resort’s culinary offerings are exceptional and fully included in the all-inclusive concept. A total of four restaurants, two bars, and a wine bar await guests.

The Vista del Mar kicks things off by serving a rich breakfast until 11 a.m. In addition to fresh pastries, exotic fruits, and a live egg station, the chef offers a small signature highlight daily.

At lunchtime, Vista del Mar combines a starter and dessert buffet with a daily changing main course served à la carte – a combination that provides variety while guaranteeing a relaxed lunchtime atmosphere.

In the evening, several culinary worlds open up. Soyi offers a diverse journey through Asia – from well-known classics to exciting specialities rarely found in the Maldives.

Saffron transports you to India, offering authentic curries and tandoori options in an outdoor dining setting with ocean views. The chef works with guests to create a personalised thali, combining a wide variety of tasty dishes.

Lovers of French cuisine will find their money’s worth at Cuvée, where classic flavours and modern interpretations take centre stage. The offering is complemented by the opportunity to select the perfect wine pairing from the wine shop with the sommelier.

Those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere can enjoy snacks and drinks at the bars during the day, accompanied by a selection of signature cocktails, champagne, or even a glass of rosé.

This is what sets the OZEN Reserve Bolifushi apart from other resorts: food and drinks are not a sideshow here, but an integral part of the all-inclusive experience – high-quality, varied, and always with a special twist.

Cover image: (c) THE OZEN Collection