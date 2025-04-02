British Airways’ Impressive New Champagne (And English Sparkling Wine!) Selection

Recently, British Airways announced the return of the renowned Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle for its First Class passengers. This move has been warmly received by loyal travelers. In addition, BA is now serving a selection of British sparkling wines from top English wineries.

British Airways First Class Experience

As a First Class passenger, you should enjoy luxury, privacy, and exceptional service. This includes personal assistance at the airport, access to exclusive lounges, and ample comfort on board. Despite a decline in airlines offering this premium class, British Airways continues to provide it on aircraft like the Boeing 777, 787 Dreamliner, and Airbus A380, which will feature a completely new First cabin next year.

Bottle of Gusbourne’s luxurious prestige cuvée Fifty One Degrees North 2016 served in First cabin.

New Sparkling Wine Offerings

Alongside Laurent-Perrier, BA has introduced sparkling wines from Nyetimber, Gusbourne, and Sugrue South Downs. Notable selections include 1086 by Nyetimber (2014) and Fifty One Degrees North (2016). Availability may vary by flight.

For British Airways First Class passengers who prefer to skip the sparkling wine and go straight for champagne, there is also plenty of choice. The Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle has been available since last week. In July, Lanson NOBLE Champagne (2008) will be available, followed by Bollinger La Grande Année (2015). In October, there will also be Bollinger PN AYC18. Next January, the Rare Champagne and Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires will be added. First Class passengers flying from New York to London also have the opportunity to try Veuve Clicquot’s La Grand Dame (2015).

Photo source: British Airways