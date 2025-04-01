Loganair Joins the Avios Network – New Redemption Options

As of yesterday (31st March 2025), Loganair officially transitioned to using Avios as its loyalty currency, making it the eighth airline to join the global Avios network alongside British Airways, Iberia, and others. This change rebrands Loganair’s loyalty programme from Clan Loganair to Loganair Loyalty.

Key Details of the New Avios Scheme

Earning Avios :

Depending on your fare type, you can earn: 410 Avios for “Fly” fares 650 Avios for “Fly Flex” fares 1,300 Avios for “Fly Flex+” fares

: Depending on your fare type, you can earn: Redeeming Avios: You can redeem 6,500 Avios for a one-way reward flight, plus taxes and charges. Passengers have a total luggage allowance of up to 21kg. Split as 15kg hold & 6kg cabin luggage.

Where does Loganair fly?

Loganair is actually the UK’s largest regional airline, and its route network is EXTENSIVE:





As you can see, there are a number of niche (and potentially quite expensive!) routes served. Aviation geeks will love the remote Scottish island routes of course, but connecting major UK cities to places like Exeter, Newquay, Inverness and the Isle of Man are very useful additions.

What is the pricing like?

You need a flat rate of 6,500 Avios for a one-way reward flight – plus taxes/fees of what seem to be about ~$38-$60 (£30-£45):

Availability looked decent on the routes checked. Pricing is per leg, so if a connection is required you will have to pay double

Bottom line

Although it might not initially sound like huge news, the new Avios redemption options could end up being useful – particularly if you want to travel to parts of the UK apart from London.

Images: Loganair