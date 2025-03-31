Streamlined Travel Planning: Reward Flight Finder Introduces Individual Flight Searches for Gold Members

Reward Flight Finder now offers its Gold members the ability to view reward seat availability on individual flights. This enhancement aims to streamline the process, making it easier to plan travel with confidence.

Key Features:

According to Reward Flight Finder, the update makes all of the following possible:

“ Travel at preferred times: Filter for specific flight times when running a search or creating an Alert. Gold members will o nly be shown and notified about flights at times they want to travel, which is particularly beneficial for those who want to arrive at their destination at the time most suitable for them, be it for work or a holiday.

Fly from preferred airports: Searches and Alerts to specific airports. This is beneficial for routes where British Airways serves multiple airports within a city, such as London to New York. Users can choose to focus on the airport that is most convenient for them.

Pick a flight number for a favoured aircraft or seat type: Restrict Alerts or Searches to particular flight numbers, which can be useful for identifying flights with a preferred aircraft type or seat configuration, such as the British Airways Club Suite.

Track existing bookings for upgrades: Watch a specific flight number on a specific day that you've already booked, and get notified when seats become available in a higher cabin, so you can bag an upgrade with Avios points.

Watch a specific flight number on a specific day that you’ve already booked, and get notified when seats become available in a higher cabin, so you can bag an upgrade with Avios points. Monitor a specific flight and date to join family or friends on board: Set up an Alert for a specific flight number on a specific day, and be notified when a seat becomes available on that specific flight. Invaluable for those looking to coordinate travel with family or friends who have already booked their seats.”

Bottom line

Reward Flight Finder Gold members can now enjoy a more tailored and efficient way to discover reward flights. If you burn through a lot of Avios each year, this could save you considerable amounts of time. You can currently try out the new features for free with a 7-day trial.