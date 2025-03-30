Your Guide to the Bonn Marriott Hotel: Rooms, Dining, and More

The Marriott Hotel in Bonn is located just southwest of the city on the Rhine. Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN) is a short half-hour drive away, and the central train station is a mere fifteen-minute drive. Public transport also provides easy access to the city centre, with tram and bus options available. A scenic walk along the Rhine takes about 40 minutes.

Reception at the Bonn Marriott Hotel

Upon arrival late in the evening, we struggled to find the entrance to the parking garage. Once parked, we accessed the hotel directly from the garage. The reception staff were somewhat indifferent; after handing over our passports and credit card, we received our room keys without much explanation about the hotel’s facilities or our Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite status benefits.

The Rooms of the Bonn Marriott Hotel

There are various room types available, including:

Standard Room : 25 m², private bathroom with rain shower, city view.

: 25 m², private bathroom with rain shower, city view. Deluxe Room : Similar to Standard but with a Rhine view.

: Similar to Standard but with a Rhine view. Executive Room : Access to the Executive Lounge, located on a higher floor.

: Access to the Executive Lounge, located on a higher floor. Corner Suite : 45 m², separate living room and bedroom, spacious bathroom.

: 45 m², separate living room and bedroom, spacious bathroom. Presidential Suite: 112 m², separate dining room.

In this review, we’ll focus on the Deluxe Room with a king-size bed, which offers a stunning view of the Rhine.

The Room: Deluxe Room

Upon entering the room, we noticed a small hallway leading to the bathroom. The room features a large king-size bed, bedside tables with power outlets, and a spacious desk with a mini fridge.

The sitting area includes a chair and footstool, perfect for relaxing while enjoying the Rhine view.

The Bathroom

The bathroom is well-sized, featuring a toilet, shower, and sink with a large mirror. Amenities such as hand soap, shampoo, and shower gel are provided.

The Deluxe Room is spacious enough for luggage, and the bed is comfortable, though the thick blankets may not suit everyone’s preference. The bathroom provides ample comfort with a pleasant rain shower and quality towels.

What is noticeable is that it is very warm in the room at night. The thermostat kept showing 20° Celsius and it did not get any cooler. Unfortunately, opening a window was not an option either.

Breakfast Buffet at Parliament Restaurant

The Parliament Restaurant serves a daily buffet from 6:30 to 11:00 during the week and from 7:00 to 11:30 on weekends. The extensive buffet includes both hot and cold items, with options for an English breakfast, yogurt, muesli, and fresh fruit.

It is also possible to order a freshly prepared omelette, fried egg or poached egg. The service in the restaurant was friendly and tables were cleared quickly.

Facilities

The Bonn Marriott offers extensive facilities, including a restaurant, lobby bar, and wellness centre. The fitness room is open 24/7, and the swimming pool is available from 7:00 to 22:00.

The hotel also offers an Executive Lounge for Marriott Bonvoy elite members and Executive Room and Suite guests. However, the lounge seems closed at the moment. Instead, there was a separate part of the restaurant set up for lounge guests. As an Ambassador Elite member, I should have had access, but because nothing was mentioned about it at check-in I did not use it.

Free WiFi is available throughout the hotel for all guests. Connecting is easy, but the speed of the internet leaves much to be desired unfortunately. The Marriott hotel in Bonn also allows dogs in the room. One dog of up to 15 kg is allowed per room, but a hefty surcharge of €50 per stay applies.

If you come by car, you can park at the parking garage that is attached to the hotel. The cost is € 25 per car per day.

Marriott Bonvoy Benefits

As a participant in the Marriott Bonvoy programme, I received benefits such as a 75% bonus on points, late check-out at 2 PM, and free breakfast. My stay cost 15,000 points per room per night.