Fast and Free – United Airlines’ Starlink-Equipped Flights Begin May 2025

United Airlines has announced that it has received FAA certification for its first Starlink-equipped aircraft, with the inaugural commercial flight scheduled for May 2025. This milestone comes less than eight months after the airline’s partnership with SpaceX for Starlink connectivity was announced.

Key Highlights:

Aircraft : The first flight will operate on a United Express Embraer 175.

: The first flight will operate on a United Express Embraer 175. Expansion Plans : United aims to install Starlink on approximately 40 regional jets each month, with the goal of equipping its entire two-cabin regional fleet—over 300 aircraft—by the end of the year.

: United aims to install Starlink on approximately 40 regional jets each month, with the goal of equipping its entire two-cabin regional fleet—over 300 aircraft—by the end of the year. Beta Testing: Prior to the first customer flight, United will conduct beta tests on select routes to ensure a seamless onboard experience.

Enhanced In-Flight Experience

Passengers can look forward to complimentary high-speed internet access, with speeds up to 250 Mbps—50 times faster than current regional aircraft offerings. This service will be available to all MileagePlus® members, who can join for free at united.com/starlink.

Bottom line

Fast and free onboard internet is a huge benefit for United flyers who want to stay connected when traveling. For those who prefer to ‘switch off’ when flying, that might soon be a bit more difficult…