American Airlines Expands AAdvantage Partnership with Fiji Airways

AAdvantage® members can now earn Loyalty Points when travelling on Fiji Airways, which officially joins the oneworld alliance tomorrow – April 1. This new partnership enhances travel experiences for members flying with both American Airlines and Fiji Airways.

Key Benefits for AAdvantage® Members

Seamless Travel Experience : Elite members can enjoy priority check-in, boarding, complimentary baggage allowance, pre-reserved seating, and lounge access when travelling with Fiji Airways.

: Elite members can enjoy priority check-in, boarding, complimentary baggage allowance, pre-reserved seating, and lounge access when travelling with Fiji Airways. Enhanced Connectivity: Fiji Airways, based at Nadi International Airport (NAN), serves 25 destinations in 14 countries, providing greater connectivity to locations including the U.S. from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Vancouver (YVR).

Bottom line

With Fiji Airways becoming part of the oneworld alliance, frequent travelers have another airline to enjoy elite status benefits with.