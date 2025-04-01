Experience Elegance: The Ultimate Guide to InterContinental Berlin

The InterContinental Berlin is currently the only hotel of the IHG luxury brand in Germany.

Competition in Berlin is fierce – all major hotel chains have a flagship hotel there, as well as various high-class individual hotels.

The InterContinental Berlin has a charming location in Tiergarten, between Ku’damm and Potsdamer Platz. Within minutes, you can be out among the lush greenery, or at the champagne bar at KaDeWe.

Following a complete renovation two years ago, the hotel now boasts a stylish and timeless design.

Premium Club Room

Guests who have booked one of the 70 rooms and suites with club access will experience a “hotel within a hotel”.

The Club Premium Rooms are located directly on the floor where the Club InterContinental is located. Compared to the regular Club Rooms, they are larger, at 42 square meters.

Spacious and decorated in warm, soothing colours, they offer a retreat with an urban flair. The interiors impress with high-quality materials, subtle lighting, and a well-thought-out layout.

Aside from the comfortable king-size bed, you can also sit on a small sofa or at the multifunctional table.

The bathroom offers not only a bathtub but also a large rain shower.

Club InterContinental

The Club InterContinental is essentially the living room of club guests. The spacious lounge offers a relaxed ambience in a stylishly designed environment.

The lounge offers two areas: Depending on your taste, guests can choose between the restaurant area with comfortable burgundy chairs, or various couches and armchairs.

At the Club InterContinental, breakfast is served in a relaxed atmosphere. In addition to a buffet, guests can also order various egg dishes à la carte. You can also start the day at the Club InterContinental with a glass of champagne.

Soft drinks, coffee, tea, and beer are available throughout the lounge’s opening hours. Afternoon tea with savory and sweet treats is available between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The highlight of the Club InterContinental is Happy Hour between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A buffet-style selection of salads and high-quality cheeses is offered, along with a daily selection of cold and hot canapés, which are brought directly to your table.

Particularly noteworthy is the selection of drinks during Happy Hour. This includes not only a well-stocked wine selection, but also various spirits and champagne – a rarity in club lounges these days.

Spa at the InterContinental Berlin

The wellness area of ​​the InterContinental Berlin is outstanding and certainly the best of its kind in the capital.

The spa offers a comprehensive relaxation experience with a heated indoor pool, a large whirlpool, a Finnish sauna, a steam bath, and luxurious treatment rooms for massages and beauty treatments.

The large size of the pool and whirlpool is rare in city hotels.

Culinary delights at the InterContinental Berlin

The InterContinental Berlin also has a lot to offer in terms of food and drinks. Particularly well-known is Marlene, a stylish bar and brasserie named after Marlene Dietrich.

Here, classic elegance meets modern cuisine. The menu offers a selection of international dishes with regional influences, accompanied by an excellent wine selection and creative cocktails. The Wiener Schnitzel and the beef fillet, for example, are very popular.

The relaxed atmosphere and stylish interior make Marlene an ideal meeting place for hotel guests and Berliners alike. Also worth mentioning is the personal and dedicated service of one particular employee – Pascal. It’s people like him who make a restaurant visit or hotel stay special.

For guests seeking a sophisticated fine dining experience, the hotel also offers Hugos, an elegant restaurant with exquisite cuisine and first-class service. Here, great emphasis is placed on high-quality ingredients and sophisticated compositions, making every visit a special experience.

Photos: (c) InterContinental Berlin & InsideFlyer