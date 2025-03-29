Delta Status Match For Southwest A-List Members

Delta Airlines is rolling out a limited-time status match for Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards A-List and A-List Preferred members as they face significant changes to their loyalty program. This initiative is particularly appealing for those seeking a new loyalty home amidst Southwest’s recent devaluations.

Status Match Details

A-List members will be matched to Gold Medallion status .

will be matched to . A-List Preferred members will receive a match to Platinum Medallion status .

will receive a match to . The match is valid for 90 days, during which members must meet specific Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) requirements to maintain their status.

For further details, visit Delta’s status match page.

Match Extension MQD Requirement

To extend your matched status, ensure you meet the MQD requirement during the 90-day period.

Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the Status Match Challenge, members must meet the following criteria:

No Previous Matches: You must not have enrolled, matched, or earned Medallion status through any promotional offers in the past three years. Current Elite Status: You must hold elite status with a qualifying airline. Proof of Status: Provide a valid elite membership card and proof of your earned status. SkyMiles Membership: You should be a SkyMiles member for at least 30 days and have flown on a Delta-marketed flight within the last three years.

How to Request the Match

Check Eligibility: Ensure you meet all criteria. Submit Your Request: Be prepared to start the challenge as your complimentary status begins within 24 hours of confirmation. Enjoy Medallion Benefits: Your status will last for 90 days, with the possibility of extension upon meeting MQD requirements.

Bottom line

As Southwest Airlines introduces more fees and devalues its Rapid Rewards programme, Delta’s status match presents a timely opportunity for A-List members seeking better benefits. Delta’s Gold and Platinum Medallion tiers offer significant advantages, including lounge access and priority boarding.