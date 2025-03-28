Check Out The New Air France Luxury Business Class Mattress Pads From Sofitel

Air France recently unveiled a brand new La Première First Class cabin. This week, the French national airline has more news: long-haul Business Class seats will now feature mattress pads from Sofitel MY BED. This initiative aims to enhance passenger comfort on board.

A Good Night’s Sleep in Business Class

On long-haul Business Class flights, the ability to sleep well in a full-flat seat is invaluable, especially on night flights. While many Business seats can lie flat, not all are equally comfortable. The introduction of a mattress can significantly elevate comfort levels.

Air France has partnered with Sofitel, the renowned French hotel chain known for its luxury accommodations, to develop this new mattress.

Sofitel MY BED Mattresses at Air France

In collaboration with Sofitel, Air France has designed a top mattress specifically for Business Class. This mattress can be used both while sitting and lying down, ensuring versatility and comfort. After each flight, the mattresses are thoroughly cleaned and repackaged.

The rollout of Sofitel mattresses will commence in July 2025 on various aircraft, including the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, and Airbus A350. All planes are expected to be equipped with the mattresses by the end of the year, enhancing comfort on both day and night flights.

Most of Air France’s new Business Class seats are located on the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350-900. However, some older aircraft still feature outdated Business cabins, such as the Airbus A330-200, which has a 2-2-2 layout, limiting aisle access for some passengers. It’s imperative for Air France to modernise these aircraft.