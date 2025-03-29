Unwind in Style: Discover Virgin Atlantic’s New Wellness-Focused Clubhouse at LAX

Virgin Atlantic has officially opened its new Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX),. This thoughtfully designed space caters to LA’s health and wellness sensibilities, offering a serene retreat for eligible travellers before their flights to the UK and beyond.

Key Features of the LAX Clubhouse

Wellness-Focused Design: The lounge is equipped with elements that encourage relaxation and mindfulness, including sunset-inspired mood lighting and local artwork.

Exclusive Experiences:

Ruby Room : A Hollywood-inspired cinema space with wireless headsets.

: A Hollywood-inspired cinema space with wireless headsets. The Royal Box : A VIP area featuring adjustable mood lighting and a secret menu.

: A VIP area featuring adjustable mood lighting and a secret menu. The Wing : Acoustically sealed work pods

: Acoustically sealed work pods Zen Den: An immersive space offering relaxation and mindfulness sessions powered by FORME Studio’s smart fitness mirror, with guided sessions in Mind, Body, and Spirit categories.

Dining

Guests can enjoy table service at their seats, with health-conscious options like tuna poke bowls and Mediterranean quinoa salad. A range of low and no-alcohol beverages, including TRIP Mindful Blend, is also available.

Special Collaboration with Alan Cumming

To celebrate the opening, Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming, who narrates an original bedtime story titled “ReLAX and Unwind with Alan Cumming.” This soothing narrative aims to help travellers relax before their flight.

Access Eligibility

The LAX Clubhouse is open daily from 11:30 AM PDT and is accessible to:

Customers flying in Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic + one guest traveling with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold Tier members + one guest traveling internationally with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines

Delta One customers on a Delta Air Lines international flight

SkyTeam Elite Plus members traveling on Virgin Atlantic or Delta + one guest traveling on an international flight operated by a SkyTeam carrier

Customers connecting domestically must be traveling same day on the same itinerary and ticket

Bottom line

With its focus on wellness and relaxation, the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX offers a premium experience that aligns perfectly with the needs of modern travellers. Whether you’re looking to unwind before your flight or simply enjoy a moment of calm, the new lounge promises a refreshing pre-flight experience.