SAS Changes Lounge Access Rules: Here’s What You Need To Know

SAS has announced a significant change affecting customers with SAS Plus tickets on intercontinental routes.

Starting April 1, 2025, SAS Plus ticket holders will no longer have access to SAS lounges, a move that brings the service level closer to that of a regular SAS Go ticket. This change does not affect SAS Plus tickets for travel within the Nordics and Europe.

Customers who purchased their SAS Plus tickets before March 3, 2025, will retain lounge access. The lounges impacted are located at airports where SAS operates its own facilities, including Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Chicago, and New York (Newark).

The airline cites the need to manage lounge capacity during peak travel seasons as the reason for this change.

There is no indication that this is a seasonal change though, so it looks like it is permanent. The SAS Plus product has been continuously downgraded over the years and the airport experience is now similar to what an SAS Go ticket provides.

If you are a member of EuroBonus and have Gold, Diamond or Pandion status (or equivalent with a Star Alliance partner airline), you will still have access to the lounges regardless of ticket type.

Bottom line

This is a positive for those who can still get into the lounges, as the lounges should be quieter. During busy periods it is almost impossible to find a seat if you are travelling with 2 or more people. That said, it’s another clear downgrade to SAS Plus.

Feature image: InsideFlyer