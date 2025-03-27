Due To Be Travelling Through Belgium or Finland This Week? – Check Your Flights…

Strikes in Finland and Belgium this week are set to disrupt air travel significantly, affecting thousands of passengers. Here’s a summary of the key details.

Finland: Finnair Flight Cancellations

Date of Strike : Thursday, March 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

: Thursday, March 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Affected Airline : Finnair

: Finnair Flight Cancellations : Approximately 70 flights, impacting around 6,500 customers.

: Approximately 70 flights, impacting around 6,500 customers. Passenger Guidance: Finnair will notify affected passengers of cancellations and offer alternative routes through their “Manage booking” service. Customers can also opt for refunds on unused tickets.

“We are very sorry for the concern and changes to our customers’ travel plans that this situation is causing.” – Jaakko Schildt, COO at Finnair.

Belgium: Brussels Airport Flight Cancellations

Date of Strike : Monday, March 31

: Monday, March 31 Affected Airport : Brussels Airport

: Brussels Airport Flight Cancellations : All departing flights cancelled; many incoming flights also expected to be affected.

: All departing flights cancelled; many incoming flights also expected to be affected. Passenger Guidance: Passengers are advised not to come to the airport unless necessary.

“This is to ensure the safety of passengers.” – Brussels Airport Authority.

Conclusion

Passengers travelling to or from Finland and Belgium during these strike dates should stay informed and prepare for potential changes to their travel plans. Check with airlines for the latest updates and options available.

Featured Image: InsideFlyer – Marco