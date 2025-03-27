A Comprehensive Review of Courtyard by Marriott Amsterdam Arena Atlas Hotel

The Courtyard by Marriott Amsterdam Arena Atlas is conveniently located just south of the bustling city centre, only a 15-minute drive from Schiphol International Airport (AMS). It’s also a mere 5-minute walk to Bijlmer Arena train station, where you can catch a train to Amsterdam Central Station in about 15 minutes.

If you want to go out for a quick bite to eat and don’t feel like making the journey into the city centre, you can find some restaurants, a movie theater and a small shopping center near the train station as well. Also the hotel offers easy access to venues like the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Ziggo Dome, and AFAS Live.

If you’re driving, the P9 Antarctica parking is right next door, costing €25.00 per day, but the hotel offers a discounted rate of €19.00.

Reception Experience

Upon arrival, we were impressed by the multiple receptionists ensuring a quick check-in. Although check-in is usually at 3:00 PM, we were pleasantly surprised to find our room ready early.

Room Overview

The hotel features 184 rooms, including standard double, superior double, premium double rooms, and suites. Each room includes a private bathroom, desk with ergonomic chair, coffee/tea making facilities, in-room climate control, 42-inch LCD HDTV, safe, iron/ironing board, and mini fridge.

Standard King Room

We stayed in a Standard King Room with our family of three. The room was spacious enough for a complimentary baby crib. While the room felt slightly dated due to dark wooden furniture, it was clean and comfortable.

A nice detail are the bathrobe and slippers inside

Bathroom Facilities

The bathroom was standard-sized, featuring a shower and toilet. It had standard amenities like towels and soap, but the hairdryer was tucked away in the closet.

Breakfast at Ristorante 51

Breakfast is served from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Italian-inspired Ristorante 51. We enjoyed a buffet that included various breads, spreads, hot dishes, and even sparkling wine. The breakfast is priced at €26 per person if not included in your room rate.

The only disappointing thing for me was the coffee. I love my cappuccino in the morning, so I had to have one here as well. But looking in my cup after pressing the button, I only saw some coffee with milk. The foam was definitely missing. Maybe the machine had a bad day or it wasn’t regulated the right way, but this was a small hitch at the lovely breakfast we had.

Dinner Experience

Chef Marcello Gigante aims to provide a fine dining experience with authentic Italian cuisine. The menu features Neapolitan classics like linguine with lobster and clam,s and caters to vegan and vegetarian diets.

Marriott Bonvoy members get up to 20% discount in the restaurant. Depending the membership level, guest also get a welcome drink with a snack and a welcome amenity in their room.

Hotel Amenities

The hotel offers a 24/7 Fitness Center and a small shop for snacks and drinks. There are also six meeting rooms for business needs.

Final Thoughts

Check-out is at 12:00 PM. If you’ve prepaid and have no additional charges, you can use the check-out box for a speedy exit. Overall, our stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Amsterdam Arena Atlas was comfortable, with convenient amenities and a great location for exploring Amsterdam.