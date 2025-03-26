First TAP Lounge Outside Portugal Opens with Avianca in Miami

TAP Air Portugal has expanded its lounge offerings to the United States with the opening of a new lounge at Miami International Airport, in partnership with Avianca. This marks a significant step for TAP, which previously had only two lounges in Lisbon.

Lounge Location and Access

The new TAP Lounge is located in Miami International Airport’s South Terminal, near gate J4, making it a convenient stop for international travelers. The lounge is open 24 hours a day and spans an area of 610 square meters.

Access to the Lounge

Access to the TAP & Avianca lounge is complimentary for:

Business Class travelers with TAP, Avianca, or another Star Alliance airline

First Class passengers on a Star Alliance airline

TAP Members with Miles&Go Navigator / Gold status

Star Alliance Gold members

Star Alliance LifeMiles Gold and Diamond members

Priority Pass holders

Day passes are also available for purchase, subject to availability, starting at approximately 27 EUR / 30 USD / 41 CAD or 5,600 miles.

Lounge Features

The lounge can accommodate up to 337 passengers and features a modern, sleek design aimed at providing a calming and luxurious atmosphere. Amenities include:

Comfortable seating and quiet work areas

Various relaxation zones

Self-service bar with a wide range of beverages

Hot and cold food options, including traditional Portuguese delicacies like pastéis de nata

Conclusion

With this new lounge, TAP Air Portugal enhances the travel experience for its passengers in Miami, offering a taste of Portuguese hospitality at the airport.

Images: TAP Portugal & Avianca