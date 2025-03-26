Avianca Economy Plus Review: Medellín to Cancun on the Airbus A320

After enjoying the vibrant Feria de las Flores festival in Colombian Medellín, it was time to head to Cancun. This review covers our experience flying Avianca’s Economy Plus on the Airbus A320-200 from Medellín to Cancun.

Booking via American Express Travel

For my flights, I opted for American Express Travel, included with my American Express Platinum Card. I found the fares were cheaper than booking directly through Avianca, and the cancellation conditions were more favourable. I paid ~£220 per person ($562 USD total) for two Economy Class tickets, which included checked baggage.

Tip: Always check for upgrades! I received an email offer to upgrade to Economy Plus for just ~£18 per person.

Check-in at José María Córdova International Airport

Arriving at Medellín Airport (MDE) around 5:30 AM for our 8:00 AM flight, we found a small queue at check-in. Ensure you have proof of onward travel from Mexico, as this is required for boarding.

The Lounge International Medellin

Post check-in, we quickly passed through security and made our way to The Lounge International Medellín. Accessed via my Priority Pass membership, the lounge offers a comfortable environment to relax before your flight.

Boarding

Boarding for our flight began at 7:20 AM at Gate 11. With our Economy Plus seats, we were among the first to board the Airbus A320-200.

Cabin Experience

The first 3 rows of the A320 are Premium. In terms of seats, this is somewhat comparable to the Business Class cabin that we often see in Europe. The middle seat is empty for extra comfort.Premium passengers also have recline and can use a power outlet in addition to USB ports.

The Economy Plus cabin can be found in 4-14. This is divided into 3-3. In addition to an adjustable headrest, Plus passengers also have the option of adjusting the seat backwards. This recline is not available for the regular Economy seats.

The rest of the cabin consists of regular Economy Class.

The legroom for Economy Plus seats is an average of 79 cm and the seat is about 46 cm wide. Each seat has an armrest and the backrest can recline a little. Although this recline feels very limited. On the side of the seat there is a hook to hang your coat.

The seat itself is fine – for a 3-hour flight in any case. The headrest can be adjusted in 6 ways.

The fold down table is of a good size, so you can easily place a laptop or larger tablet on it. Above the table is a fold-out stand for your mobile phone. There is also a compartment for literature, where you will find the buy-on-board menu and flight safety card.

Avianca does not offer an inflight entertainment screen on the Airbus A320. There is a WiFi service with which you can watch films, music and reading material. A good alternative. However, this is only available for access using the ‘Avianca on Air’ platform. It is therefore not possible to use the internet or send messages via, for example, Whatsapp or other social media.

To use the WiFi service, go to the WiFi settings of your phone, tablet or laptop after take-off. Then select the wireless network ‘Avianca’. Connecting is very easy. Once connected, the connection is stable and fast.

In-flight Service

Avianca operates a buy-on-board service, meaning no complimentary meals or drinks are provided. The menu includes a variety of snacks ($2.50+), beverages ($2+) and sandwiches ($7.50+) available for purchase.

Payment can only be made by debit card, including VISA and MasterCard. I did not buy anything from the onboard menu, but the crew were friendly. Announcements are always made in both English and Spanish.

Arrival in Cancun

We landed safely at Cancun International Airport (CUN) around 11:00 AM. After clearing immigration, we collected our luggage and were ready to explore Mexico!