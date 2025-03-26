Earn 5000 Bonus Miles with American AAdvantage’s New Referral Offer

American Airlines is currently running a referral promotion through its AAdvantage eShopping portal.
Promotion Details
- Referral Bonus: Earn 500 bonus miles for each friend you refer who joins AAdvantage eShopping and spends $75 or more.
- New Member Bonus: Your friends will receive 1,000 bonus miles once they meet the spending requirement.
- Promotion Period: This offer runs from March 19, 2025, to April 6, 2025.
How It Works
- Refer Friends: Use your unique referral link to invite up to 10 friends.
- Earn Miles: For every friend who signs up and meets the spending requirement, you earn bonus miles. Earn up to 5,000 miles total by referring 10 friends.
- Qualifying Purchases: Note that purchases must total $75 and do not include returns, taxes, or non-eligible products.
Bottom line
This referral promotion is a good way to boost your AAdvantage miles while helping your friends get started with earning rewards as well.
From a UK perspective, most of the major hotel brands are listed on the AAdvantage estore, so they are probably the easiest way to trigger the bonus.