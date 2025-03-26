Earn 5000 Bonus Miles with American AAdvantage’s New Referral Offer

American Airlines is currently running a referral promotion through its AAdvantage eShopping portal.

Promotion Details

Referral Bonus : Earn 500 bonus miles for each friend you refer who joins AAdvantage eShopping and spends $75 or more .

: Earn for each friend you refer who joins AAdvantage eShopping and spends . New Member Bonus : Your friends will receive 1,000 bonus miles once they meet the spending requirement.

: Your friends will receive once they meet the spending requirement. Promotion Period: This offer runs from March 19, 2025, to April 6, 2025.

How It Works

Refer Friends: Use your unique referral link to invite up to 10 friends. Earn Miles: For every friend who signs up and meets the spending requirement, you earn bonus miles. Earn up to 5,000 miles total by referring 10 friends. Qualifying Purchases: Note that purchases must total $75 and do not include returns, taxes, or non-eligible products.

Bottom line

This referral promotion is a good way to boost your AAdvantage miles while helping your friends get started with earning rewards as well.

From a UK perspective, most of the major hotel brands are listed on the AAdvantage estore, so they are probably the easiest way to trigger the bonus.