Burgers On Board – Delta Expands Shake Shack Collaboration

Delta Air Lines is enhancing its in-flight dining experience by expanding its partnership with Shake Shack. Following a successful launch out of Boston at the end of 2024, more passengers can now enjoy the iconic ShackBurger on select flights.

New In-Flight Offerings

First Class passengers on flights over 900 miles from Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, and Seattle can now indulge in the Shake Shack Cheeseburger. Made with a 100% Angus beef patty, the burger comes topped with cheese on a toasted potato bun. Guests have the option to customise their burger into a signature ShackBurger with fresh toppings like tomatoes, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s ShackSauce.

Each meal is complemented by chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie.

Pre-Flight Selections

First Class passengers can pre-select their Shake Shack cheeseburger up to 24 hours before their flight through the Fly Delta app or via email links.

Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Services, stated, “Customers are thrilled with the Shake Shack experience onboard our flights, having served more than 10,000 burgers from Boston since its launch in December. This is part of our commitment to partnering with brands our customers already know and love, while continually raising the bar for the in-flight experience.”

More Culinary Innovations

Delta is not stopping at Shake Shack. The airline regularly updates its culinary offerings, including popular dishes like Jon & Vinny’s Braised Meatballs with Bianco Di Napoli Marinara, now available on select first-class routes across the country.

Additionally, Delta is set to expand its seasonal wine menu this spring, introducing new flavours and featuring Taittinger Champagne in Delta One on international flights, enhancing the premium beverage experience throughout the journey.